Illegal dice game leads to shooting in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was shot after an illegal dice game in Clay County.
Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that about 40 people were riding 4-wheelers on Dixie Road off Highway 46 west .
A group started playing dice when things got heated. An argument then turned to gunfire.
The victim, a bystander, allegedly told law enforcement he heard multiple shots and started running away from the gunfire when he was shot in the shoulder.
The victim, identified as a black male, was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point before he was taken to a hospital in Jackson.
More details are expected to be released. Stay with WCBI for updates.
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