Illegal dice game leads to shooting in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was shot after an illegal dice game in Clay County.

Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that about 40 people were riding 4-wheelers on Dixie Road off Highway 46 west .

A group started playing dice when things got heated. An argument then turned to gunfire.

The victim, a bystander, allegedly told law enforcement he heard multiple shots and started running away from the gunfire when he was shot in the shoulder.

The victim, identified as a black male, was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point before he was taken to a hospital in Jackson.

More details are expected to be released. Stay with WCBI for updates.

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