IMAC 4 and Iverson McCoy wrap up Summer fun at Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – On the final day of the summer program for the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club, Iverson McCoy traded in his shoulder pads for a sack race bag.

‘It has been crazy, I am sweating as I got done with practice,” McCoy said.

McCoy will play cornerback for the Rebels, and his new business, “IMAC4,” LLC, sponsored the end-of-summer blowout. IMAC4 stands for Iverson Making Awesome Changes, followed by his recognizable #4 that he wore as a Tupelo High School football player.

The company is dedicated to making positive changes and motivating young people.

“Just giving back to the community where you grew up, or parts where people need help, I always wanted to do it as a kid, and now that I am blessed where I can help, I am doing it,” McCoy said.

McCoy not only grew up in Haven Acres, but came to the club’s after-school program for several years and says it helped him in many ways.

‘They really helped us with arts and computers and really just being social with kids older and younger than us, younger me, I was a bit quieter, they helped me talk a lot more and use my voice,” McCoy said.

For the staff and students, having a local football star helping close the Summer program is a big inspiration.