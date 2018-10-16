Immigration officials are using fingerprints from sponsors of unaccompanied children to make arrests

The Trump administration toughened the vetting process for potential sponsors of migrant children in U.S. government custody. As New York Times immigration reporter Caitlin Dickerson explains, the government is requiring fingerprints from everyone living in houses to which an unaccompanied would be released. Those fingerprints are being turned over to immigration officials, who use them to arrest undocumented immigrants.
