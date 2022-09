Improvements are coming to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Improvements are coming to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport.

The city council accepted a $22,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation matching grant.

Funds will be used for a parallel taxiway project, which could extend the runway.

Councilmen will have to chip-in $22,000 to receive the grant.

The airport will celebrate its 70th anniversary later this year.