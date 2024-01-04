In and out rain showers this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One out of three rounds of rain completed. There was not a whole lot of accumulation, so the hope is to get some more drought relief with the next two systems. Temperatures will be maintaining at about average for the next several days, if not pushing above.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The warm up will not be happening tonight however. Overnight low temperatures will be returning to sub-freezing levels. The middle to upper 20s are expected for our Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few extra minutes may be required in the morning to defrost any vehicles.

THURSDAY: A slight warm up, as high temperatures are expected to reach into the lower 50s. Thursday will have much clearer conditions, very little cloud coverage and lots of sun! With it being a clearer night, those low temperatures will be falling right back down below freezing one more time this week. Thursday’s lows will be back in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloud coverage will start building in fairly quick Friday morning. Temperatures will not get to heat up too much, as rain will start up Friday afternoon and will continue into the evening. Any Friday night plans will need to be paired with an umbrella or other type of rain gear. With heavy cloud coverage and extra moisture present, Friday night low temperatures will be much more tolerable in the low to middle 40s. Most of the rain will be cleared out before the late evening hours Friday.