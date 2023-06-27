Incoming freshman take first steps toward campus life at MSU

Orientation sessions are starting to wind down, but many students' journeys are just beginning.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Annabelle Paxton is a third-generation student at Mississippi State. She is following in her family’s footsteps.

“My parents came here in the 1980s; they met here and later got married. And my grandfather actually played baseball here in the 1940s,” said Paxton.

Paxton is an orientation leader, showing future students around campus. Her goal is to help incoming Bulldogs adjust to college life.

“So, we lead dog walks and dog talks; and in their dog talks, we will kind of explain things that they do on campus and a little about academic life, some organizations on campus, and things to do in Starkville. Just kind of the basics and the overview of student life at Mississippi State. I think it is just kind of helpful to hear it from a current student at Mississippi State, what campus life is like,” said Paxton.

Orientation sessions happen mainly during the month of June to teach incoming freshman and transfer students about the campus. The point of orientation is to help students learn about the campus, register for classes, and meet other incoming students.

Orientation Director Jake Hartfield said he feels this time on campus is important to help students prepare for the fall semester.

“So I think orientation is a great opportunity for students to get a taste of what it is like to be a student here, but it is really beneficial as they begin their journey here because there is a lot of information that they learn at orientation, but it is the start for them to kind of get acclimated to the university but also get to meet orientation leaders who guide them through that process,” said Hartfield.

For Paxton, maroon runs in her blood.

“It is a kind of a full circle moment and there is really nowhere else I would want to be,” said Paxton.

