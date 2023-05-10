Increased rain chances Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storm chances will be elevated the next couple days. Slightly drier weather returns Friday and the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs back in the middle 80s – not as hot as yesterday. Scattered to locally numerous showers and a few storms are expected to develop in the afternoon hours and slowly drift north across the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and embedded thunder are likely to continue through the evening and parts of the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Another round of locally heavy rain is on the way as a weak upper low moves through the region. With repeated rain chances and cloud cover, highs will likely hold in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: While rain coverage will be less than previous days, scattered showers remain possible through the day. A few storms are possible too, so stay tuned for updates on the graduation forecast at MSU!

WEEKEND: While widespread rain isn’t likely, a few pop-up showers are possible each afternoon. The main story will be the returning heat – highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° both days.