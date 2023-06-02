Increasing heat for this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Temperatures will inch closer to 90 degrees Friday. Low 90s are likely over the weekend.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few showers or a brief storm are possible this afternoon, but like previous days, rain coverage should stay fairly limited.

WEEKEND: Less rain and more heat are on the way! Highs will reach the lower 90s both days with just a tiny chance of an afternoon shower.

NEXT WEEK: Another strong trough is likely to dive down across the eastern United States through the week. This will eventually send a backdoor front our way by mid-week, hopefully dropping our humidity yet again by Thursday & Friday! Until then, expect a few showers each afternoon Mon-Wed with highs in the mid to upper 80s.