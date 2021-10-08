Increasingly hot weather across the Southeast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The next seven days will be mainly dry and increasingly warm across the Twin States.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s and west winds 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Expect a good supply of sunshine both days with pleasant nights and warm days. Highs will reach the upper 80s both days, and it’s not out of the question a few spots get close to 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A few disturbances will glance past the region, but rain chances are just not looking to materialize across north MS and west AL. This will leave the region dry and warm with highs staying in the 80s. A better chance of a sweeping cold front looms for the end of next week!