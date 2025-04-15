Infamous runaway goat finally caught in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department caught an escapee on the run, and the run for freedom was short-lived.

According to the Starkville Police Department, a three-day goat hunt has ended with the arrest of “Lightning Billy”.

This morning, on April 15, SPD officers, along with an animal control officer, were able to stalk Lightning Billy back to his hideout, where a brief standoff took place, ending in Billy’s capture.

Lightning Billy was charged with felony fleeing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.