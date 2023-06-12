Inmates continue to lower food cost in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For the past three years, Webster County inmates have been putting in some hard work to contribute to supplement their diets.

The jail started a garden as a way to help cut costs in the food budget.

So far they have been able to save more than $10 thousand dollars.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to keep its freezers full and it’s budget lower.

Three years ago, Sheriff David Gore decided to give inmates the opportunity to get outside and try to cut costs in their food budget.

“From that time until now we have been able to reduce the budget by almost $15,000 plus not only that but the quality of the food. You have fresh food and food that you put in the deep freezer,” said Gore.

Chief Deputy J.C. Smith said last year’s harvest is still filling plates as inmates work on this year’s crop.

“The produce from last year’s garden has been frozen in bags and we have been using it on and off since then,” said Smith.

The garden is continuing to grow in size and produce.

Smith said it looks like they’ll have even more food than last year

“The garden is a little bigger this year. One of the trustees talked to the sheriff about making it bigger he said he could manage them and he has and we’ve got so far 10 to 20 more bags so far this year,” said Smith.

Working in the garden is volunteer-based, and so far they haven’t had a problem with trustees getting their hands dirty.

“The trustees that come and work out on the garden they like it. I think it’s therapeutic for them to get out of jail, be productive, and add to the system that takes care of the sheriff’s office here. They are part of the solution at that point,” said Smith.

The sheriff said they will continue growing their garden and plan to take the idea to the new facility when it is built.

