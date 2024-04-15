International Fiesta makes its way back to MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The International Fiesta is back at Mississippi State.

Saturday’s annual event was held on the campus drill field.

The International Fiesta is a day of showcasing many cultures that are on the campus of Mississippi State University.

People had the opportunity to express themselves in many ways with displays of art, music, and, homemade dishes.

International student, Nishat Shermin, says it is important for her to participate in these types of events.

“We love to be a student here so we love to present ourselves, our culture, our friendship, our community, everything,” Shermin said. “We love to be here to present to everyone.”

Ria Mukherjee says events like this make them feel more secure.

“I feel like these kinds of events help us do that,” Mukherjee said. “We can reconnect with our culture and that’s why we are sharing with the people here and I think that brings us closer to people that live here or who have lived here.” “Even then we can feel more connected with the people here so I think in a way for us to feel more safe in a new environment as well as interact with people and make new friends.”

Senior, Naoufel Ghannami, says being a student at MSU has been a great experience so far.

“The campus is very welcoming, I didn’t have many difficulties when it came to integrating with the other community and of course, Mississippi State is a university that is such a good institution,” Ghannami said. “It offers a lot of opportunities for both international students and local students so it has been a rewarding 4 years already.”

The Holmes Cultural Diversity Center at MSU hosted this event for the 32nd time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X