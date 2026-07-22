Investigation underway after the death of an inmate in Monroe County Detention Center

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.

According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, 66-year-old Spencer Eckford of Aberdeen arrived at the Monroe Regional Hospital Tuesday night without signs of life, after being transported from the jail.

He was pronounced dead by 9:44 pm on Tuesday, July 21.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says earlier that night Eckford was arrested by Aberdeen Police and charged with trespassing and public drunk.

Crook says during the booking process, Eckford became aggressive and threatening toward officers and then was tased by a corrections officer.

He was initially responsive but became less responsive and jail staff called for medical assistance.

Eckford was then taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is leading the investigation.

Eckford’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy, which is required by the state whenever someone dies while in custody.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Stay with WCBI as we continue to follow this case.

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