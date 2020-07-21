Investigators uncover illegal gambling & drugs at Lowndes County home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Gambling and drugs. That’s what agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force discovered when they executed a search warrant in Crawford.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says his agents, along with those from the ABC found illegal gambling at a house on Harvey Gray Road. They also found ecstasy and a little marijuana.

26-year-old Henry Lee Mayfield of Columbus is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

37-year-old Kelvin Coleman from Crawford is charged with possession of ecstasy.

The homeowner has been cited for Facilitation of Gambling. And the sheriff says there may be more arrests.