Isolated chances for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Forecast is not going to change much for the next few days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated chances for rain will continue through the evening. Otherwise, staying humid! Overnight lows will be back in a range of middle 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Summer-time pattern continues with more warm temperatures, high humidity, and chances for rain. Afternoon high will be back in the middle 80s. Rain chances will be isolated to scattered, building highest chances towards peak heat hours of the day. Overnight lows will stay mild and muggy, in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Not much changing. Staying warm in the middle 80s, with isolated to scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms.