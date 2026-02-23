It has been three years since a pair went missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Harris was last seen by family and friends on February 18th, 2023, on Stringer Lane in the New Hope community of Lowndes County.

Knight was last seen that same morning around ten o’clock driving his red 2009 Toyota Camry.

Authorities believe after Harris was seen by family, she met up with Knight.

A few days after they went missing, Knight’s vehicle was later found abandoned and burned on Starkville Road in Crawford.

Knight and Harris remain missing at this time and their case is unsolved.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.