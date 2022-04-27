Itawamba Community College semi-finalist for national honor

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An area community college is in the running for a prestigious, national honor.

Itawamba Community College is among 25 semi-finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The 1 Million dollar Aspen Prize is awarded every two years.

It honors colleges with outstanding performance in five main areas – teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.

ICC and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College are the only schools in Mississippi that were nominated.

In June, a review committee will whittle down the list from 25 to 10 semi-finalists.

ICC’s president credits his team for making it this far in the process.

“This is a true testament to the faculty and staff, and the tremendous effort they put in daily to improving our students’ success rate, and allowing the students to achieve the goals they have in their careers, their educational goals. And, I’m so proud of the institution, and the great things we continue to do, and I thank everyone for their efforts,” said Dr. Jay Allen, President, ICC.

This Fall the review committee will collect more information during multi-day site visits.

The winner will be named in the spring of 2023.