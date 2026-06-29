Itawamba Community College to host a Food Management Certification class

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is known for its delicious eats, and according to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant and foodservice industry generated about $12 billion in direct economic output across the state.

And one local college is aiming to prepare those looking to enter a pathway in the food service and hospitality setting.

Itawamba Community College is hosting a Food Management Certification class at the Belden Center from July 13 through August 6.

Classes will meet Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

The class will teach proper food handling standards, kitchen safety practices, culinary techniques, interview skills, and money handling.

For more information on how to register, you can contact Program Director Christy Scheuer at acscheuer@iccms.edu or call (662)407-1505.

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