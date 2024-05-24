Jaxson Dart, Blake Shapen to attend Manning Passing Academy

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen have been invited to attend this year’s Manning Passing Academy, per WVUE’s Garland Gillen.

They are two of 10 SEC quarterbacks that will attend the camp founded by legendary Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning. Here’s the full list:

Georgia: Carson Beck

Missouri: Brady Cook

Alabama: Jalen Milroe

Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart

LSU: Garrett Nussmeier

Texas: Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning

Florida: Graham Mertz

Oklahoma: Jackson Arnold

Mississippi State: Blake Shapen

The camp will take place June 27-30 at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana.