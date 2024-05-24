Jaxson Dart, Blake Shapen to attend Manning Passing Academy
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen have been invited to attend this year’s Manning Passing Academy, per WVUE’s Garland Gillen.
They are two of 10 SEC quarterbacks that will attend the camp founded by legendary Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning. Here’s the full list:
- Georgia: Carson Beck
- Missouri: Brady Cook
- Alabama: Jalen Milroe
- Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart
- LSU: Garrett Nussmeier
- Texas: Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning
- Florida: Graham Mertz
- Oklahoma: Jackson Arnold
- Mississippi State: Blake Shapen
The camp will take place June 27-30 at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana.