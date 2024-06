Willie Gay Jr. puts on free football camp at Starkville High School

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Starkville and Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. hosted a free youth football camp Saturday at his old high school.

The camp brought in kids from ages 6 through 16. The current New Orleans Saints linebacker was excited about giving back to his hometown.

“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was one of those little kids,” Gay Jr. said.