Ole Miss baseball adds Joel Mangrum as pitching coach

Ole Miss baseball named Joel Mangrum the Rebels’ pitching coach Thursday.

Mangrum, a Brandon native and Mississippi College graduate, returns to his home state after spending the past four seasons as the minor league pitching coordinator for the Cleveland Guardians.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Ole Miss Baseball family. I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity that Coach Bianco has provided me and my family,” Mangrum said. “This is a dream come true. We look forward to making Oxford home and helping continue the tradition of Ole Miss Baseball being a national power in college baseball.”

Head coach Mike Bianco had traditionally carried out the duties of a pitching coach. But after back-to-back losing seasons, Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter wanted to see someone brought in for that role.

Ole Miss’ ERA ranked 12th in the SEC the past two seasons.

“We are super excited to bring Joel to Oxford and Ole Miss Baseball,” Bianco said. “He has a unique and dynamic way of developing pitchers and has proven his success at both the professional and collegiate levels.”