Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ space flight company Blue Origin is testing its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, part of the company’s preparations to send humans into space by the end of the year. The most recent test came in December, when the company sent a dummy to the edge of space before returning the capsule to the Earth.

The launch from Blue Origin test facility in Texas is scheduled for 12:42 p.m. ET, but could be pushed back further. You can watch the launch in the player above, and read more about the launch on CNET.