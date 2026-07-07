Jeffery Simmons gives back with annual community Fun Day

Macon native and pro-football player Jeffery Simmons returns home for community event.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons returned home this weekend to host his annual community Fun Day.

“Always great to be back at home, right down here in Macon, the city who raised me. This is home for me,” said pro-football player and Macon native Jeffery Simmons.

Hundreds flooded the Titans Field in Macon for the free event on Saturday, July 4.

“This is where is started at. I always enjoy coming back to see my people… seeing the excitement especially on these kids face running around.”

There were jumpers for the children and 36 vendors with goods ranging from snows cones to apparel.

Organizers say they expected around 2,000 people to come through Noxubee County on Independence Day.

“It’s good to have something for the kids to keep them occupied while they are out from school,” said Robert Taylor a parent from Columbus.

“I’m from here, so for Jeffery Simmons to be a blessing to the community… why not come and support,” said Mary Mason Foote.

The community event featured artists like DJ Allen and Righteous and recent American Idol Finalist Keyla Richardson.

Simmons said he aims to be an example for the next generation.

“Our kids are our future so to show these kids, that it’s ok to not run the streets, it’s ok to do something with your life and give people a reason to give you an opportunity of life, it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing,” said Simmons.

Simmons thanked Macon Mayor Freddie Pointdexter for helping organize the event.

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