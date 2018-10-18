Joe Biden says Trump administration seems to “coddle autocrats and dictators”

Former Vice President Joe Biden says President Trump is being much too lenient with Saudi Arabia in the wake of Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance. He also says Mr. Trump “seems to have a love affair with autocrats” and spoke about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Norah O’Donnell spoke with the Democrat at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis where he was honored Wednesday with a 2018 Freedom Award.
