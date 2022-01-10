John Rhys Plumlee transfers to the University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. (WCBI) — After spending just a week in the NCAA transfer portal, former Ole Miss quarterback/outfielder John Rhys Plumlee has transferred to UCF.

Plumlee posted a series of photos of himself dawning UCF baseball and football uniforms to confirm the announcement. Plumlee played for both the football and baseball teams during his three years in Oxford, Miss.

Plumlee will be playing under former Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn. Malzahn recruited Plumlee while he was in high school.