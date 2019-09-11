Joint investigation leads to 12 drug arrests in Tishomingo County

Sydney Franklin
0

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint investigation between the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has led to 12 drug arrests over the past few weeks.

Aimee Lewis, 47, of Iuka was charged with sale of a controlled substance.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Lewis’s bond was set at $10,000.

Johnathan Durham, 39, of Iuka, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Lewis’s bond was set at $20,000.

Rozelyn Cast, 20, of Iuka, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Cast’s bond was set at $7,500.

Jeffrey Flack, 47, of Iuka, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with 1,500 of a school, felony tampering with evidence, felony introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility and sale of controlled substance.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Flack’s bond was set at $30,000.

Patricia Lambert, 47, of Iuka, was charged with sale of controlled substance.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Lambert’s bond was set at $7,500.

Jeffrey Gober, 45, of Belmont, was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Gober’s bond was set at $20,000.

Kimberly Pettigo, 43, of Dennis, was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTYSHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Pettigo’s bond was set at $10,000.

Jimmy Quillen, 65, was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Quillen’s bond was set at $10,000.

Bobby Voyles, 42, of Burnsville, was charged with sale of a controlled substance, felony introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility and felony tampering with evidence.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Voyles’ bond has not been set yet.

Otis Farris, 38, of Iuka, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Farris’ bond was set at $2,500.

Joshua Scott, 40, of Belmont, was charged with sale of controlled substance.

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Scott’s bond was set at $7,500.

William Franks, 37, of Cherokee, Alabama, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

SOURCE: TISHOMINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Franks is currently in the custody of Colbert County, Alabama Sheriff’s Department on an unrelated charge.

Belmont Police Department, Iuka Police Department and Burnsville Police Department also helped in the investigation.

More arrests are expected as the investigation is ongoing to help stop the selling of illegal drugs in the county.

 

