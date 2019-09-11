Joint investigation leads to 12 drug arrests in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint investigation between the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has led to 12 drug arrests over the past few weeks.

Aimee Lewis, 47, of Iuka was charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Lewis’s bond was set at $10,000.

Johnathan Durham, 39, of Iuka, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell.

Lewis’s bond was set at $20,000.

Rozelyn Cast, 20, of Iuka, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell.

Cast’s bond was set at $7,500.

Jeffrey Flack, 47, of Iuka, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with 1,500 of a school, felony tampering with evidence, felony introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility and sale of controlled substance.

Flack’s bond was set at $30,000.

Patricia Lambert, 47, of Iuka, was charged with sale of controlled substance.

Lambert’s bond was set at $7,500.

Jeffrey Gober, 45, of Belmont, was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Gober’s bond was set at $20,000.

Kimberly Pettigo, 43, of Dennis, was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Pettigo’s bond was set at $10,000.

Jimmy Quillen, 65, was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Quillen’s bond was set at $10,000.

Bobby Voyles, 42, of Burnsville, was charged with sale of a controlled substance, felony introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility and felony tampering with evidence.

Voyles’ bond has not been set yet.

Otis Farris, 38, of Iuka, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Farris’ bond was set at $2,500.

Joshua Scott, 40, of Belmont, was charged with sale of controlled substance.

Scott’s bond was set at $7,500.

William Franks, 37, of Cherokee, Alabama, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Franks is currently in the custody of Colbert County, Alabama Sheriff’s Department on an unrelated charge.

Belmont Police Department, Iuka Police Department and Burnsville Police Department also helped in the investigation.

More arrests are expected as the investigation is ongoing to help stop the selling of illegal drugs in the county.