Journey Medical Training Center grads get inspired and challenged by well known actor

“Very flexible, able to still do my daily life, and also go to school,” Gandy said.

Both ladies were among the latest graduates from Journey Medical Training Center. Courses are offered in phlebotomy, Certified Nurses Aide, and Medical Assistant.

The graduation was held at the Elvis Presley Birthplace Event Center. Keynote speaker was well known Hollywood actor, Obba Babatunde. He congratulated and challenged the graduates, their families and friends.

‘Your do is not necessarily your who, your do is how you affect change in your life, but your who affects change in someone else’s life. And the Good Book says if you have been able to affect change in one person’s life, your living has not been in vain,” Babatunde said.

Local businessman Robert Hall is a partner in JMTC. He said the program is making life changing impacts.

“Once we change a life, poverty goes down, education is key, our kids are not going to jail because now they have an education, can go from minimum wage to making $25 an hour in the medical field and that is what we want people to see,” Hall said.

As they head into the workforce, JMTC graduates are carrying more than just a certificate. They are carrying with them the tools and training for successful careers in the medical field.