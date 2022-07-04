July Fourth Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mostly cloudy through Independence Day, highs reaching the low 90s. Warming trend continues through this week as high-pressure returns.

JULY FOURTH : Clouds sticking around on this Independence Day, highs will land in the low 90s. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms carries through this evening. Most of the rain activity looks to remain south of Carthage, Philadelphia, and DeKalb. Staying warm tonight with temperatures in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds dissipate as high-pressure moves further inward, staying hot with a high near 95. Lows will range from the mid to upper 70s. Still, a slight chance of an isolated shower or t-storm in some places.

REST OF THE WEEK: Returning to the miserable heat with temperatures gradually increasing through the 90s. Nights will also be warm with lows in the upper 70s. Rain chances linger and the humidity seems to be sticking around as well. Heat index values returning to the the 100s!