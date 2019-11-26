Jury hears 911 call from night engaged doctors were killed in penthouse

The trial of a man charged with killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium took a dramatic turn Monday. CBS Boston reports the jury in the murder trial of Bampumim Teixeira heard a 911 call from the night Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolaños were killed in their penthouse.

The call was played while Amanda Gibbs, Bolaños’ godmother, was on the witness stand Monday morning. She identified Bolaños’ voice on the call.

Richard Field, left, and Lina Bolaños. CBS Boston

“Who’s voice did you recognize of that belonging too?” asked prosecutor John Pappas.

“That was Lina’s voice,” said Gibbs.

But because the voice on the call was muffled and was unable to respond to repeated questions, the operator said she was “releasing the call” and hung up, WCVB reported.

Bolaños and Field were murdered on May 5, 2017. Teixeira is charged with first degree murder in their deaths.

Monday marked day three of testimony. So far the jury has heard from more than 12 witnesses.

On Monday the jury also heard from Boston Police Officer Scott MacIsaac. He was the first officer who walked into the couple’s condo on May 5th. He testified that he saw a silhouette. He believed Teixeira was holding a gun.

“Can you just demonstrate for the jury how you saw this person you know holding heir arms. Let the record reflect that the witness is holding his hands together out stretched in front of body, your honor,” said prosecutor John Pappas.

On Tuesday afternoon the jury will visit the South Boston condo building.