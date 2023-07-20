Kealy Shields joins Mother Goose to help wrap up summer reading

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mother Goose brought in a little help to wrap up the final week of the Columbus Lowndes County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Our own Kealy Shields read to the children, and she even joined them and Mother Goose in singing a few songs and dancing the Hokey Pokey.

The Summer Reading Program is designed to get children into the Library and develop their love for reading at an early age.

Around 80 young readers joined in the fun.

