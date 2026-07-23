Keep The Umbrella Handy!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Storms have been quite plentiful for Thursday! Make sure to keep the rain gear with you as this pattern looks to remain in place for the near future.

TONIGHT: Rain coverage looks to decrease after sunset, but isolated showers remain heading into early Friday morning. Look for mostly cloudy conditions to stay and lows to drop close to 75.

TOMORROW: The slow-moving front from Thursday looks to slowly start to creep north heading into Friday. This movement will not be much, bringing another chance to see more widespread coverage of scattered thunderstorms for the late morning and afternoon hours. Because of this, highs will barley squeak into the low 90s.

WHEN WILL THE RAIN END: Saturday once again shows another shot of seeing scattered storms as a disturbance moves into the area from the northwest. This disturbance does look to move away to the east heading into early Sunday morning, allowing cloud coverage to decrease as well as rain chances. Temperatures in response are expected to shoot right back up into the mid 90s by Sunday afternoon.