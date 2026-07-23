Kelly, Tech Generation Learning Center holds youth football camp

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen native and former NFL player Reggie Kelly was back in the area today.

He’s been working with the next generation of athletes in West Point.

For former NFL player Reggie Kelly, it’s all about servitude. And mentoring the next generation means a lot to him.

Kelly, in partnership with Tech Generation in West Point, held a Youth Football Camp at Fifth Street Junior High School Gymnasium.

The camp went over drills and fundamentals with the young athletes.

But it’s about more than football. Kelly said he loves being able to pour back into the next generation.

“It’s an opportunity for me to get back and go through some drills that I did when I was in high school and in college and in the pros. But it’s also an opportunity for me to talk to the kids about really achieving their dreams in life. To be unique, to not allow anyone to put a box around them, Kelly said.”

Tech Generations Director Martha Liddell said Kelly shows their students that it doesn’t matter where you start, but how you finish that really matters.

“So we encourage our kids, get your schoolwork done, get through school, go to college, do some things that’s gonna make you have an amazing career, and even if you decide after high school to go into the workplace, that’s absolutely fine.”

For many kids, like Tyreke, a student at Church Hill Elementary, it’s a chance to get to play sports with their friends.

“My favorite part is, I think, probably when we played sports and the drills,” he said.

Liddell encourages parents looking for an after-school program to contact Tech Generations.

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