Kids explore new communication methods at Camp TNT

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area kids are exploding with new communication connections at Camp TNT

Talking In Turner or TNT is a first-of-its-kind camp at Mississippi University for Women’s Speech and Hearing Center.

Camp TnT is for children with augmentative and alternative communication.

Campers focus on language development and social interaction through games, crafts, storytime, and songs.

Parents and caregivers also received training for AAC devices.

“This type of camp improves the quality of life. It allows the children to learn more ways to use the vocabulary available to them and their devices so that they can go back home and into their communities and to different social situations,” said Ashley Alexander, Clinic Director.