Kids spend part of summer learning about online safety and much more at Tupelo D.A.R.E. Camps

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of kids have spent part of their summer learning about online safety, the dangers of drugs, and building relationships with School resource Officers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been holding D.A.R.E. camps all month. Each week, the camp moves to a different school, and this week it was all happening in Mooreville.

Students take field trips, have a lot of recreational activities, and learn valuable lessons such as online safety, the dangers of drugs and alcohol, and the importance of resolving conflict in a peaceful way.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said D.A.R.E. Camps also help the students see their School Resource Officers outside of their regular duties.

D.A.R.E. Camps were also held in Shannon and Saltillo. Information on registration for next year’s D.A.R.E. Camps will be found on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page when it is posted.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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