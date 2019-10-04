King Arthur Flour expands flour recall over E. coli concerns

King Arthur Flour is recalling some bags of flour due to concerns about possible E. coli contamination. The recall impacts some lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5- and 25-pound bags.

“King Arthur Flour has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product,” the FDA said in the recall notice on Thursday.

Please note that King Arthur Flour has expanded our June 13th voluntary recall for specific lots of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/jXh7DCNvil — KingArthurFlour (@kingarthurflour) October 3, 2019

The recall marks an expansion of one announced by the company in June. It also comes nearly three months after federal health officials announced the apparent end to an E. coli outbreak linked to multiple brands that sickened 21 people in nine states.

In addition to to Thursday’s King Arthur Flour recall, J.M. Smucker is also recalling specific bags of Robin Hood All-Purpose Flour due to contamination concerns.

Milled at an ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, New York, the recalled King Arthur Flour bags were sold by retailers and distributors nationwide, as well as through the company’s website, catalogue and its store in Norwich, Vermont, the company said. (To see a list of recalled products, click here.)

Best Used By and Lot Code information can be found on the bottom of the ingredient side panel of the 5 lb. Bag. Best Used By date and Lot Code, along with their location on the bag, must all match in order to represent flour affected by this recall. U.S. FDA

Consumers should discard the recalled product, and submit claims for refunds or replacement flour here, or by calling King Arthur Flour at 866-797-9178.

E. coli outbreak

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control in July said an E. coli outbreak related to four separate flour-related recalls appeared to be over. Even so, the agency cautioned that flour has a long shelf life and could still be in consumers’ pantries. Of the 21 illnesses in that outbreak, three required hospitalization, according to the CDC.

While most strains of E. coli are harmless, that particular strain involves E. coli 026, a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young and those with compromised immune systems are the most vulnerable to foodborne illnesses.

J.M. Smucker Co.’s recall of Robin Hood All Purpose Flour is also due to E. coli concerns. The recall involves five-pound bags with “best-if-used-by” dates in June 2020. Product codes can be found here.

Recalled product Hand-out

Consumers should not consume the recalled products, and those with questions can call 888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. E.T., the company said.