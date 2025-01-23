KMG hosts annual Sanitation and Environmental lunch in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is still being honored in Starkville in many different ways.

KMG Creations hosted its 7th annual Sanitation and Environmental Service Worker appreciation lunch at the Needmore Center.

There were free food and drinks for the workers of Sanitation and Environmental Services.

Event Coordinator, Kayla Gilmore said she wants the event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s because of his unselfish dedication to right injustices towards the sanitation and environmental communities.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X