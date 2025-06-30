Lafayette Co. Fire Dept. responds to a house fire in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Fire Department battled blazes on Thursday morning.

At around 7:01 am, on June 26, firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire.

Engine 17 and Division Chief 1 arrived first on the scene and confirmed a working fire with heavy involvement at the end of a single-story residence.

Initial crews began extinguishing flames from the outside before moving to the inside.

Engines 9, 10, and 15 also arrived at the scene.

Engine 10 secured the closest hydrant and deployed a second attack line.

After interior operations began, a huge portion of the roof collapsed, forcing all interior crews to evacuate the home.

Firefighters remained on scene for about 4.5 hours.

No injuries were reported, and the homeowners were confirmed to be out of state at the time of the incident.

A neighbor was the first to report the fire.

The neighbor noticed flames on the outside brick.

The Lafayette County Fire Department has responded to 1,518 calls for service this year so far.

