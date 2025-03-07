Lafayette County schools placed under lockdown after prison escapee tip

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County Schools were placed on temporary lockdown this morning after a tip about a prison escapee.

A little before 9 am, on March 7, the Oxford Police Department notified the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office about a possible sighting of Parchman escapee Nevin Kerr Whetstone.

An anonymous caller told police that a person resembling Whetstone was in the area of Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway.

Lafayette County Schools were put on lockdown while both agencies conducted an extensive search of the area.

After the search and further investigation, law enforcement determined the tip was not credible, and the lockdown was lifted.

Whetstone is still at large after escaping from Parchman on Tuesday, March 4.

