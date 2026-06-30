Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office warning of property scam

Also, do your fact-checking to make sure online accounts are legit.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The saying goes, if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is – especially when it comes to something online.

That’s why the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking to help community members not become the victim of a scam making its rounds on social media.

According to the department, a social media user is advertising property for rent on TikTok and other platforms.

The contact for these posts asks for payment upfront using Cash App, Venmo, and other money apps.

Remember, never send money to anyone online.

Typically, if you were to actually purchase real property, there would be a bill of sale or some type of contractual agreement.

Also, do your fact-checking to make sure online accounts are legit.

Scammers will often grab profile pictures to pose as if they are someone else. The easiest way to spot a scam is to look at how many followers the account has. If it is a small number or none at all, it is likely a scam.

Also, check pictures and videos. If the account uses the same picture multiple times, including profile pics or a logo, it is likely a scam.

If you happen to be a victim of this scam or have any information, contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

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