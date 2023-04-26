Lamar County man dies after house fire Tuesday afternoon

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lamar County man is dead after a house fire.

The blaze happened about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on Harper Circle in Vernon.

39-year-old Isaiah Smith was found inside the house.

Jason Clifton with the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

Smith was taken for an autopsy in Huntsville.

