Lamar County teen dies in an ATV accident, another teen sent to hospital

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An ATV accident in Lamar County, Alabama claims the life of a teen.

15-year-old Anna Marie Sorrells died after the Sunday evening crash on Dempsey Road, just west of Sulligent.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Sorrells was driving the ATV when she was ejected and it overturned.

Another 15-year-old on the ATV was taken to an area hospital.

ALEA continues to investigate the accident.

