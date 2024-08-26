Lane Kiffin’s brother, Chris, to join Ole Miss football staff

Photo Credit: ESPN

Lane Kiffin’s younger brother, Chris, is joining the Ole Miss football coaching staff as an analyst, per ESPN’s Chris Low.

Chris Kiffin has 19 years of coaching experience at both the collegiate level and in the NFL. He most recently served as the linebackers coach for the Houston Texans.

This will mark Chris’ third time on the Rebels staff. He first came to Oxford to work under Hugh Freeze as his defensive line coach for five seasons. Then he returned in 2022, working under Lane for around a month.

Lane and Chris will again be on the same staff for the fourth time. They coached together previously at FAU and USC as well.