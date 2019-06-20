Law enforcement identify one burglary suspect, arrest another

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One arrest was made and the search is on for another suspect involved in burglaries at quick stop stores.

We’re getting a look at footage from inside the BYWY Country Store Burglary. Video captured one man busting the ATM which this sparks, startling the burglary suspect.

It’s unclear if they were able to actually get away with anything.

Choctaw County Deputies arrested Tykeal Petty. He’s charged with Commercial Burglary in Kemper County and will be charged with the same crime in Choctaw County.

Deputies are still searching for Joe White Jr.

Investigators said he’ll also be charged with commercial burglary by both counties. White is believed to be in the Starkville area.

Two juveniles were also questioned and will be charged through Juvenile Court.

Law enforcement from Winston and Kemper are working Choctaw County on the investigation.