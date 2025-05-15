Law Enforcement treated to breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement was treated to some breakfast goodies on the morning of May 15.

The appreciation event was held at the Tennessee Williams House Museum and Welcome Center.

There were coffee, biscuits, and donuts for everyone.

This is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation hosted the event.

As we applaud our Law Enforcement Officers, we hope you will plan to join us! Participating Sponsors are Harding Catering, Coffee Depot, Krispy Kreme, And Hardee’s! We are so thankful for their Sponsorship! Hope to see you on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 7:30 am to 9:30 am.

