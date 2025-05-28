Law expert says Presidents can shape landscape with judicial nominations

President Trump set to nominate two federal judges to Mississippi's Northern District

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – In April, U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock announced she was taking senior status, meaning she will still hear cases, but with a reduced caseload. U.S. District Judge Mike Mills announced his decision to take senior status four years ago.

Now, President Donald Trump can nominate two federal judges to the Northern District.

“One of the most important and, I would add, enduring functions of any President is federal judicial appointments,” said Abraham Hamilton the Third. He is General Counsel for the American Family Association and an expert in Constitutional Law. Hamilton says with lifetime appointments, federal judges can shape the legal landscape for generations.

“The decision that any president makes as to who they appoint to the federal bench, whether it is at the district, appellate, or supreme court level, will be the enduring remains of their legacy,” Hamilton said.

Recently, Federal judges have issued injunctions seeking to prevent some of the President’s Executive Orders from taking effect until questions of constitutionality can be ironed out.

Hamilton said, according to the U S Constitution, the power of federal district court judges is limited.

” The Federal Judiciary was to be one branch among the federal governmental apparatus, not to be the supreme, this is the branch that is least accountable to American citizens,” he said.

Hamilton said it’s important that everyday citizens have a grasp of the Constitution.

“A lot of things that are happening, this kind of deference to the courts is happening because not many American people understand this, if you look at the Constitution, Articles I II and III, One is longer than two, two is longer than is three. Why? Because the Constitution, doesn’t, as is commonly understood, communicate , co equality amongst the federal branches but separation of powers and checks and balances,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the Supreme Court will eventually hear challenges to issues such as immigration, federal funding and DEI.

The former prosecutor said the role of the president in shaping federal courts also shows that elections have long term and far reaching consequences.

Federal judicial nominations must be approved by the United States Senate. So far, President Trump has not nominated anyone for the two seats in Mississippi’s Northern District.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.