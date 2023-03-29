Law officers from across regions help with tornado recovery in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement officers have been working around the clock in Monroe County since Friday night’s deadly tornado.

And while local agencies have answered the call, others from outlying areas and even across state lines are also pitching in to make sure people and property are protected.

Within moments of seeing the devastation caused by Friday night’s tornado, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook sent this message to fellow law officers.

It simply reads: “If y’all ain’t hit, send help.”

Response was swift.

“We’ve had help, it’s been a blessing,” said Crook.

Agencies from across the area have helped with traffic control, and other issues, so police officers and sheriff’s deputies can be available for other calls.

“Lee County, Lowndes County, have been with us from day one, Tupelo PD, it’s great to get that text, ‘hey man, how can we help you?’ Want to also thank Game and Fish guys, work they have been doing with state agencies, at checkpoints, kind of grunt work, so we can do things we need to do and answer calls,” said Crook.

Help has even come from four hours away, the Mobile County Alabama Sheriff’s Office brought its feeding trailer to make sure first responders have meals throughout the week.

“We want to be able to help those who are helping others, when you are out there, in the street, intersection and have 36 hours of overtime, you get hungry, tired and the best thing we can do is put food in your hand and a smile on your face,” said Crook.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the extra help is invaluable.

“We would not have the capacity to take care of services requested without these agencies,” said Bowen.

The additional help is expected to be on the ground in Monroe County through at least Friday.

The sheriff and police chief tell us that reimbursement for some overtime from first responders will come from FEMA and MEMA.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter