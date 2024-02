Lawnmower suspected to be cause of kitchen fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was one of those nights when Columbus Fire and Rescue was tasked with putting out multiple fires in one night.

Chief Duane Hughes said a fire erupted in the kitchen of a home on Shady Street.

Investigators believed a juvenile and a push lawnmower were the cause of the blaze.

The incident was under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X