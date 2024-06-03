LCBS approves contracting attorney to legally oppose annexation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with its assistance for residents opposing the City of Columbus’s proposed annexation.

The board ratified its contract with a law firm to represent those residents.

During an executive session, they reportedly discussed details of the case.

In April, the board approved contracting with an attorney for up to 50 thousand dollars to begin legal opposition to the proposed annexation.

The area in question cuts through Supervisor Districts 3 and 4, and both Andy Williamson and Jeff Smith have been hearing from constituents there who don’t want to be taken into the city.

A hearing is set for July in Chancery Court.

