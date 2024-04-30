LCBS approves preliminary plans to rebuild Fire Station 1

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Improved fire response will be coming to residents of Northeastern Lowndes County.

The Board of Supervisors approved preliminary plans to rebuild the District One Volunteer Fire Station that was destroyed by a tornado in November 2022.

The new firehouse will be built at the same site on Caledonia-Steens Road near its intersection with Highway 12.

It will be about 3,000 square feet and will have four vehicle bays.

The building will come in two stages. The shell will be constructed first, and inside finish work will come at a later date.

The whole project is expected to cost a little under $500,000.

Insurance money alone wasn’t enough to cover the rebuild, leaving supervisors to find other funding sources.

With a ground-up rebuild, they wanted room to expand and they wanted to meet the needs of residents and firefighters.

