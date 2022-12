LCBS recognize Extension Agent for his work with county farmers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Supervisors recognized long-time Lowndes County Extension Agent Reid Nevins for his work with county farmers.

The Board approved a resolution commending Nevins on a job well done.

Nevins worked with farmers, farm operations, and community members to provide ongoing education about agriculture.

